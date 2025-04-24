ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 627.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,312,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after buying an additional 229,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 67,116 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE ESE opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.32 and a 1 year high of $171.28. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.89.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

