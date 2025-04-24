Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

WTRG stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

