eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,767,000. Baring Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in eXp World by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 206,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $273,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,993,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,527,796. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $3,106,850. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 2.44. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

