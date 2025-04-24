First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after buying an additional 110,923 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $47,757,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 225,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $33.59 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

