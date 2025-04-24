FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Netflix Issued By William Blair

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $25.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.50. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2026 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.24 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,070.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,049.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $953.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $898.31. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $544.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.63, for a total value of $421,723.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,440,254.30. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.