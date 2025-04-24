Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

