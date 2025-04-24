Guardian Partners Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

