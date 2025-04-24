Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 765.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $4,631,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 456,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,677,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

