Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 825.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,009,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 1,408.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 874,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $9,378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after buying an additional 381,720 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,788,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

