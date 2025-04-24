International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 782.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,495,000 after buying an additional 787,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 640,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

IGT opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.66. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

