Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

