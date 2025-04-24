Invesco Ltd. Has $9.29 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,630 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.7 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $693.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.