Invesco Ltd. Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 157,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $764.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

