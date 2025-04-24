Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 397,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,276,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 908,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,965,000 after acquiring an additional 690,262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,639.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 625,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 589,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $9,363,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

