Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in City were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of City by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of City by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $1,130,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.48. City Holding has a 52 week low of $99.63 and a 52 week high of $137.28.

City Announces Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. City’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,400. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $60,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at $122,187. This trade represents a 33.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,226 shares of company stock worth $147,200 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

