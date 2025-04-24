Invesco Ltd. Sells 226,214 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 25,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 712,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 455,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE GMRE opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a P/E ratio of -382.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 8,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMRE

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.