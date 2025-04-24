Invesco Ltd. Sells 38,153 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2,936.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

