Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,492,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,122,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 443,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 113,157 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 342,207 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,652.19. This represents a 18.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.5 %

ZD stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

