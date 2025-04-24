Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $32.99.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

