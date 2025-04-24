Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 425,602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 406,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 212,940 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 221,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

