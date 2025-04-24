Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOBY opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,257.48. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,910.68. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

