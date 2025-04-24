JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 643.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.