Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 801.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kennametal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kennametal by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 10,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This trade represents a 14.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

