Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 9,812 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Victory Capital by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 254,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Victory Capital by 3,645.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.