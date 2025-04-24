Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 551,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,529,000 after acquiring an additional 128,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.