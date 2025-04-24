Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of Owens & Minor worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,784,599 shares in the company, valued at $91,992,629.47. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,718,412 shares of company stock worth $24,495,308 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

OMI opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $513.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

