Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of RingCentral worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in RingCentral by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,774.40. The trade was a 21.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $662,254.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 348,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,623.18. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

