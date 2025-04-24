Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CXM opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

