Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,934 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Five9 worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,496,000 after buying an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after buying an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 522,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 138,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Five9 by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 470,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.94, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

