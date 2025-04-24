Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,831 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 617,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 443,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 2.8 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

