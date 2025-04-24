Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,121 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of Sally Beauty worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SBH opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

View Our Latest Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.