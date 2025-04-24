Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,640 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $85,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,992,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,757 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $142,340.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,847.14. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

