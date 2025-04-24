Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

