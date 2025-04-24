LPL Financial LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $33.90.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 58.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

