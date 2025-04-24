LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 805.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,114,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,555,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 827,657 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,996,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 311,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 415.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.