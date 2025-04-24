Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.01% of Marchex worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a report on Saturday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.71. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 69,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $121,094.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,391,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,186.25. This represents a 5.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

