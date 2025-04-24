Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $374.58 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.