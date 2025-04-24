Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000. Amazon.com accounts for 6.8% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average of $207.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

