Napatree Capital LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Napatree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $180.84 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.