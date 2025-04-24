NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 817.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $41.87 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,575.80. This represents a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,849.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,872.65. The trade was a 11.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

