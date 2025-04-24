Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

NBH opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

