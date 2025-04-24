NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.01.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $102.67 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.