OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 672.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 150,669 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 653.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 229,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 199,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 403.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OUT opened at $14.65 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

