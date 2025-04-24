Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

