PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFN opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.