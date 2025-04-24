Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,787.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after buying an additional 2,399,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $7,225,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 283,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $5,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

