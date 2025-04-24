PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $124.68.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PVH from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

