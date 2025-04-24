Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of Ducommun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $6,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 1,151.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 69,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 57,172 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $829.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ducommun from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.