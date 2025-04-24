Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 167,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 64,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

