Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Veritex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Veritex by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

VBTX opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

